While the St. Joseph School District has, to date, avoided any decision in reaction to COVID-19 that would cost district staff or faculty their jobs, possible revenue shortfalls in state funding or by other causes may force a reassessment later on, district leaders acknowledged on Monday.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, told Board of Education members assembled via Zoom that he is closely monitoring deliberations in Jefferson City about how shortfalls in state tax revenues have been affecting the various public sector entities lawmakers are responsible for funding. The school district is primarily funded by local property tax revenues, and secondarily by Missouri taxpayers at large. At the present time, Van Zyl said, it appears that cuts to K-12 education are not under consideration.
“I think it’s well-intentioned for them to want to provide us with minimal reductions if they can, but ... We’re such a large component of the state budget,” Van Zyl said. “At some point, it’s probably going to come around to us.”
Based on input from Dr. Gabe Edgar, there appears to be cause to believe that anticipated revenues for the school district are mostly secure for the coming 2020-2021 academic year. There are reasons to fear this may change, however. The Kansas City Business Journal recently reported data from the state showing that between March 15 and April 18, nearly 400,000 Missourians filed for unemployment assistance for the first time, and the state is in danger of draining its unemployment assistance trust fund. In any event, a long-term unemployment issue could hamper local constituents’ ability to pay property taxes, Edgar said, which presents a hypothetical risk of revenue shortfalls for St. Joseph schools.
“If people can’t pay, that’s half of our revenue,” Edgar said. “What we have (in our budget) are the ‘needs’ and the ‘wants.’ We have our needs now. We will not have any of our wants. We aren’t going to have some of our needs, potentially, in the coming years.”
Consequently, in a number of bid proposals considered on Monday, board members sought to save money wherever they can. Board member Lori Prussman briefly questioned a $52,415 bid to supply trash can liners across the district for the coming year. After all, the U.S. price for benchmark crude oil products plummeted by 25% on Monday alone. Shouldn’t petroleum plastic products, like trash can liners, get cheaper as a result? Board members concurred that the matter should be revisited in the future, before approving the bid, 7-0.
Among other votes taken on Monday, which all saw unanimous approval of the matter at hand:
- $442,100 will be spent on school roof replacement projects.
- The three high schools will have running tracks resurfaced for $173,000.
- About 60 acres of asphalt work will be done for just over $236,000.
- The district’s private security provider is renewed for an $80,000 contract.
- Charging equipment for school district iPads will be purchased for $75,000.
- Worn illumination skylights at Central will be removed for $38,000.
- A digital sign will be installed at Hosea Elementary for $17,500.