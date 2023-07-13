Temperatures are continuing to rise this summer, and homeowners may need to start considering the possible damages of humidity.
When moisture levels rise above or below the optimum range, damage to woodwork, carpeting and paint, as well as mold growth, can occur.
Mold grows mainly in naturally more moist areas, like basements and bathrooms. It can also make its way into nooks and crannies, like floor or ceiling tiles.
Bart Armstrong, owner of Armstrong’s Heating and Cooling, has tips to avoid mold and other damage. He said that ventilation is the key.
”The important things are keeping their systems up and running and good filters clean, you know, outdoor unit washed out, keeping weeds and stuff away from it,” Armstrong said. “The better you can get your (ventilation and air conditioning) system working efficiently, the better your level is going to be in your house.”
Those with air conditioning may not have too much cause for concern as long as they stay on top of maintenance, but those without may want to take extra preventative measures.
Keeping fans running and using dehumidifiers are the easiest ways to prevent excess humidity without air conditioning.
Homeowners may also want to check vulnerable areas of the home. Some of the main signs of humidity damage include fogged windows and damp carpeting spots.
If there is damage, Armstrong recommends addressing it as soon as possible to avoid further damage. HVAC repairs, mold remediation and other forms of repair are available locally.
