One family is processing the loss of their two miniature donkeys, Mouse and Beans, who were rescued 10 years ago.
Last week, someone shot and killed the two donkeys overnight. Wendi Churchill said her family is heartbroken. Wendi's daughter, who is 12 years old, can't remember a time that they didn't have Mouse and Beans. One of the donkeys was killed instantly, the other had to be put down due to injuries.
The incident happened just outside of Faucett, Missouri.
“The sheriff was contacted and he came and found shell casings on the road. Mouse had been shot twice in his face and once in his neck. And Beans had just taken one shot behind his ear and he was the one that was killed instantly,” Churchill said.
This has been hard to the family to process. And with the pasture in their yard, they are scared by the violence that happened so close to home.
“We’re trying to find information about it, but it feels drawn out. It doesn’t feel like there’s been any closure, any way to put it to rest. And the violence being close to our home has been very unsettling and we don’t know how to process that or what we could have done as a family to have someone react to us that way,” Churchill said.
So far, the community has helped raise a $2,000 reward for information. Wendi said all the support from the community is helping them right now.
“It’s amazing we knew that the donkeys -- people's comments on Facebook -- they talk a lot about them. It’s just been incredible the messages (from) the Facebook posts, the offer to help with the reward, the offer to help with medical bills or anything we have. The outpouring has been incredible from the community,“ Wendi said.
If you have any information, contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department at (816) 236-8800.