A longtime business on the South Side of St. Joseph is opening back up under new ownership after being closed for more than a year.
Brian and Jacqueline Menini have turned Southside Family Fun Center into Revolutions Lanes and Fun Center at 6938 King Hill Ave. The previous business closed in May 2019 and the Meninis are ready to bring it back to life.
"I've heard a lot of good things about the community and I'm excited to see the support and meet everybody," Brian Menini said.
The Meninis own a smaller eight-lane alley in Brookfield, Missouri, but had been looking at expanding for some time.
"My goal was always to work up into a bigger center and when this became available we started working through things in January to get this center," Menini said.
The original opening date was July 13, but now the business is planning to open on Aug. 1, and start leagues as soon as possible.
"We're trying to reach 200 league bowlers this year and hopefully grow each year," Menini said. "We have a two-year, three-year and five-year plan."
Within the next two years, Menini hopes to replace the lanes with synthetic material instead of wood and replace pin setters.
"Right now our goal is to get open for leagues starting mid- to late August and then we'll be doing lunches, delivery, takeout and dine-in," Menini said. "We have a 1,600-square-foot deck that we can put 40 seats on and we're also doing fresh-made pizza with our own dough and sauce."
Menini is selling advertising to local businesses for the leagues and half of that revenue will go towards one of the leagues' prize funds to help grow them.
Fortunately, the Meninis didn't need to do much to the current facility in order to reopen, due to the previous owners keeping it in top shape.
"There's some little things that need to be done, but we're focusing on the kitchen because of COVID-19 and we'll be putting up dividers for safety," Menini said.
Menini said when the center opens it will practice social distancing and keep up constant sanitation of balls and equipment.
"When they use bowling balls, we'll have them leave them on the rack when they're done and we'll sanitize them and put them back," Menini said.
Revolutions Lanes has started to become more active on social media and already has created a following of people in the community interested about the opening.
"A lot of people have been really excited online, saying that they can't wait to come back," Jacqueline Menini said.
Anyone interested in joining upcoming leagues can sign up online at www.revolutionslanes.com.