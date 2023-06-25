Revive Lake Contrary raises funds and awareness

The Lake Contrary Development Association hosted its second annual Revive Lake Contrary event.
A car show, cornhole tournament and fireworks were just a few of the activities at the celebration. Several food and craft vendors were also featured at the event.
Lake Contrary has a rich history that includes being home to the Lotus Club. On the grounds, an amusement park, racetrack and casino attracted people across the country to vacation at the luxurious club. Over time, the once prominent destination changed drastically.
Revive Lake Contrary aims to raise funds and awareness for the lake’s current water levels. The lake remains level with the Missouri River since it's connected through a levee.
Ethel Catron, president of the Lake Contrary Development Association, said the lake's low water levels are to be expected considering the lake has no natural stream of water flow.
“This is an oxbow lake," Catron said. "Oxbow lakes historically have dried up eventually after a couple hundred years. This one can't ever dry up because we have 34 relief wells.”
The relief wells are from a nearby levee. This levee protects homes and businesses near the lake and Missouri River from flooding. However, the pumps regulating the water levels between the river and lake need to be replaced.
The Lake Contrary Development Association hopes events like this weekend will raise enough money to build new regulating pumps and help the community better understand the reasoning behind the lake’s recent shallow waters.
For more information on the revitalization of Lake Contrary, visit the Lake Contrary's Development Association's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.