Neil Smith sets up golf shot

Former Chiefs defensive end Neil Smith ('88 to '96), far right, sets up a tee shot Saturday during the inaugural Celebrity Chiefs Golf Tournament at St. Joseph Country Club.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Former Kansas City Chiefs players, notable coaches and community members competed in the first Celebrity Chiefs Golf Tournament on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Country Club.

Neil Smith (Chiefs '88 to '96) and Christian Okoye (Chiefs '87 to '92) were among the former players who came out to the event, held to raise money for St. Joseph’s local high schools.

