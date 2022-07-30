Former Kansas City Chiefs players, notable coaches and community members competed in the first Celebrity Chiefs Golf Tournament on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Country Club.
Neil Smith (Chiefs '88 to '96) and Christian Okoye (Chiefs '87 to '92) were among the former players who came out to the event, held to raise money for St. Joseph’s local high schools.
As a longtime resident of St. Joseph, country club owner Steve Craig wanted to show his support by holding an event that will continue building the city and its surrounding community.
Neil Smith, a retired defensive end, felt honored to participate in the golf club's event and said the town has the best support of any community he’s been a part of.
“Being a former Chief, it's a blessing to give back to our community,” he said. “St. Joe's a part of us. Former players such as myself come out just to give back because we want to keep our community going.”
Players were able to reconnect for the first time since playing on the field together.
“Coming back here and seeing my friends, and former teammates is something I always look forward to,” said Okeye, a retired running back. “Getting back together with Neil Smith, Will Shields and some of the other guys that I played with, was a good time, and it especially feels good when it’s for a good cause.”
The event was a success and enjoyable to participate in, he said. Golf is a suitable sport for athletes to play in their leisure time, Okoye said.
“After playing football you walk around with all kinds of injuries” he said. “Golf is the only sport you can compete in even if you’re 80. It’s all about having fun.”
Former Kansas State University Coach Bill Snyder also attended the event. He grew up in St. Joseph and considers the city a part of him. Having attended school locally, Snyder hopes to continue seeing development and event's like Saturday's.
“What I appreciate about (the tournament) is the funds go to the local school system here in St. Joseph, so I'm pleased about that,” he said.
Snyder recognized the community of St Joseph as devoted.
“You go around St. Joe and see some of the large homes built in 1900, and they’re still standing, including one I’ve lived in,” he said.
Steve Craig hopes to continue having the tournament each year at the St. Joseph Country Club.
