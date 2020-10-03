The 139th Airlift Wing honored Colonel Kevin Echterline, Commander of the Medical group for the 139th, under the wings of a C-130 plane at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Echterline has served in the Air National Guard for over 30 years and was honored by fellow colonels as well as his whole medical group. Echterline received a variety of certificates and letters including a letter of appreciation from President Donald Trump as well as Governor Mike Parson.
Echterline, a Bishop LeBlond and Missouri Western graduate, said he was appreciative of his time with the airlift wing and was honored to go to a variety of locations and serve.
"It's just the camaraderie and the great people that we have over here at the 139th. I've got so many friends that I could call on for anything — traveled all over the world," Echterling said. "I got to do so many amazing things, and we get to love these planes. It's just so much fun to be on them and watch the professionals that work them."
Echterline was emotional about his family who was in attendance and said it was very humbling to see the amount of gratitude and support that went into his retirement.
"We have some phenomenal people within the Medical Group. The kind words from Colonel Black — I respect him so much and just to hear the great things he had to say means means a lot," Echterling said.
As a tradition Echterling received a gift with glasses and a decanter as well as a new chain saw that the whole medical squad got together to get him.
Echterline said he has seen the 139th grow considerably since he has been there, and he is excited to watch it continue to grow in retirement.