Steven L. Craig is no stranger to the ups and downs of the business cycle. In the quarter century since the Northwest Missouri native built his West Coast-based retail development company, he thought he was ready for any contingency.
Then came the coronavirus.
"I'll be honest," the president and CEO of Craig Realty Group said, "I never thought of this one. You more or less worry about recession. I have nothing to prepare it to. It's been that devastating."
Retailers who saw business drop off a cliff are slowly re-emerging as some restrictions are eased. From Craig's empire of 15 shopping centers to small Downtown boutiques, many are finding a landscape that's different from what the retail industry experienced prior to mid-March, when closures and social distancing were enacted.
"It was a big blow to the retail industry," Craig said. "There will be some who make it and some who do not. I think this shutdown did not leave anyone unscathed."
The U.S. Commerce Department reports that retail sales plummeted 16% in April, following an 8% drop the previous month. That sales decline was felt unevenly, with some big-box stores remaining open and analysts predicting that department store chains will feel the brunt of a looming recession.
“Department stores have been struggling for a long time,” Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, told the Associated Press. “Now, it's a blood bath. How many will survive is unclear.”
Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group and clothing retailer J.Crew Group filed for bankruptcy protection this month. Neither has a store in St. Joseph, but J.C. Penney is a major anchor of the East Hills Shopping Center, which Craig's company owns.
J.C. Penney, a company whose founder was born in Northwest Missouri, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The retailer will most likely close under-performing stores as it restructures $4.2 billion in debt and continues operations at other locations.
Craig, whose company manages retail centers in eight states, believes some smaller stores could have remained open during the pandemic and taken precautions to keep employees and customers safe. He notes that the average store size in his company is 2,700 square feet, which is considerably less space to clean than a big-box store.
For those that closed, the financial impact was unlike anything felt during past recessions. Craig said his retail centers collected about 20% of their normal revenue, but expenses like mortgage payments remained. Craig even had to hire extra security, especially in large urban areas, to prevent against possible looting.
National retailers have told Craig not to expect sales activity to return as quickly as it was shut off. "I was told, 'Please don't count on a check from us in May if we're not open,'" he said.
The big question many in the industry have is this: When will things return to normal? It could take a long time, according to some experts.
"Getting back to work or shopping in a pre-virus manner is difficult to predict at this time, with households likely to tiptoe back in rather than making an immediate return to the lives they experienced before,” National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a blog post.
For Leibowitz Menswear in St. Joseph, the coronavirus marks one of the most turbulent periods in the company's long history. The store, now located at East Hills, was founded in 1912 in Downtown St. Joseph.
"I told a lot of people the store survived two world wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Spanish flu," said Mark Antle, the store owner. "This is going to be another one of those trying times, and we'll just get through it."