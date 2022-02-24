With the recent cold weather, getting food by delivery is a very appealing thought. This is can be done in several ways, including through food delivery apps.
But many St. Joseph restaurants recall having unpleasant experiences of working with delivery apps, which is why they no longer offer those options to their customers.
Jamie Vicker, general manager of Jake’s Steakhouse & Sports Bar, said their restaurant worked delivery apps such as Waitr around 2018 or 2019.
He said this experience “absolutely backfired” on their restaurant.
“It did more damage for us than it did for good,” he said.
Vicker explained that when their restaurant did offer delivery apps it caused positive and negative effects.
For positives, the apps did offer convenience for their customers.
“But one (delivery app) company just up and closed down, left us hanging,” he said. “And the other one, their drivers were rude and crude and we cut ties with them.”
When it comes to delivery apps, Jake’s prefers to have control over its own product as it is being delivered from their restaurant to the customer’s house.
In the past, delivery app drivers would take the food to the wrong house, which reflects back on Jake’s.
“We want that control,” Vicker said. “We’ve just had so much bad luck in the past with things getting messed up, complaints coming back on us that whether it was our fault or not it comes back on us, 100 percent.”
While Jake’s may try using delivery apps in the future, Vicker explained they are currently happy where they are at.
Whitney Loehnig, co-owner of Adams Bar & Grill, said they stopped working with delivery app services around six months ago.
She said that Adams has yet to have a “superb experience” with delivery apps.
“From the fees that they charge you to use the service, to the quality of the service after an order has been placed,” she said. "It’s just been unfortunately more of a hassle than a benefit to us, as the business.”
The fees that the apps services would charge are extremely high, which makes it difficult when restaurants want have their menu reasonably priced.
“And with their fees, we would end up being at a loss even using their services. And so, that obviously was the initial ‘we can’t be doing this,’” Loehnig said.
Another negative effect was confusion caused by delivery drivers making to-go orders and not specifying they were working for a delivery app service.
This meant when the food order was incorrect or had become cold, the customer would call Adams to complain. When this occurred, their staff didn’t even know the order had been delivered through a delivery app service.
“So then, we were making it right on our end. And in turn, just losing out on that money we would be getting for a to-go order completely,” Loehnig said.
Michelle Margulies, the owner of Pappy’s Grill & Pub, recalled that the delivery app service DoorDash around 2019 offered delivery food for Pappy’s as part of their trial period of trying to figure out which businesses to partner with.
Along with other businesses during this trial period, she said that Pappy’s was not contacted first by DoorDash.
“We had so many issues with DoorDash in that kind of trial period that when they came calling, asking us we wanted to partner with them, we just flat-out said no,” Margulies said.
She explained that DoorDash’s menu for Pappy’s did not include certain food options for customers.
“It was an absolute nightmare for us,” she said.
While working with the app delivery service Waitr proved to be a better experience, the company later left the local market.
After this, Pappy’s didn’t partner with another delivery app service.
“When partnered with Waitr, we increased our prices on that app only so that we weren’t losing money by using them,” Margulies said. “And I know that a lot of small businesses don’t do that, and they end up losing money, especially right now with everything going up (in price).”
