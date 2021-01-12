House Democrats forced a vote on a nonbinding resolution Tuesday night calling for President Donald Trump’s cabinet to have him removed.
The vote, and pending impeachment battle, threatens to further fracture the Republican party in a post-Trump era.
“The focus should be on bringing the criminals that broke into the Capitol to justice and conducting a bipartisan investigation into the security breakdown,” Rep. Jake LaTurner R-Kan., said in a statement prior to the vote. “Instead, Democrats are choosing to ram through a divisive impeachment while simultaneously mobilizing big tech to silence and demonize conservatives.”
LaTurner had to file his vote by proxy because he received news of a positive COVID-19 test last week.
While some rank and file members are standing behind Trump, the number three House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney R-Wy, said she would vote to impeach.
The vote Tuesday was on a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would allow for Trump’s removal if the majority of cabinet secretaries agreed.
Trump could appeal his removal to Congress, but his term likely would be over by that point.
Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., late Tuesday saying he would not use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.
While nonbinding, votes on the resolution could closely foreshadow how members will vote on impeachment. That vote is expected Wednesday.
Republican leadership isn’t lobbying members to vote against the impeachment, meaning they aren’t actively encouraging members to keep Trump in office.
Both the resolution and impeachment votes are “votes of conscience,” Republican aides told Reuters.
Rep. Sam Graves R-Mo.,didn’t make a public statement about his no vote.
The measure passed 223-205, with one Republican voting for the resolution.
Much remains unknown about a potential second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Internally, Democrats split over how quickly to inform the Senate of articles of impeachment should they pass. A memo circulated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., initially indicated the earliest impeachment proceedings could begin was Jan. 19.
However, the New York Times reported Tuesday that McConnell is pleased with efforts to impeach the president, and that McConnell believes Trump did commit an impeachable offense for his role in last week’s riot on Capitol Hill.
If McConnell is onboard, the Senate might be able to move more quickly to an impeachment trial.
Trump would be convicted if two-thirds of the Senate votes yes. A subsequent simple majority vote, which wouldn’t require any Republican support, would see Trump barred from running for president in 2024.
While Democrats are about to take full control of the Senate, they still would need 17 Republicans to agree to convict.