Residents take advantage of spring starting

Saturday was the first day of spring and residents took advantage of the warm weather to get outdoors.
Some people took the initiative to do spring cleaning, while others invested in leisurely activities.
Lifelong residents Amy and Mike Voltz used the day to enjoy St. Joseph's downtown.
"Well it's a beautiful day and we really enjoy dowtown," Amy said. "And so we just wanted to come out and capture it while the weather was great."
It also is a great time to utilize the city's trail system, Mike said.
"I've really enjoyed getting the dogs out on the parkway now that the weather's finally turned and we're, you know, having sunny days again," he said.
Their rest period won't last long. They planned to start spring cleaning and yard work Sunday, Mike said.
