Residents show support for those affected by addiction

Community members gathered at Felix Street Square on Thursday to honor those who have died from overdoses, share stories and spread hope.
In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force held a remembrance event for those affected by addiction and overdoses.
At the event, tables were set up in order to provide resources and help to people who struggle with addiction, as well as the families of those who have overdosed.
One of the tables set up was from Micah's Mission, an overdose awareness organization named after Micah Jacob Bottorff who died from an overdose.
Micah’s mother, Angela Bottorff, said losing one person affects many.
“This event is to recognize the ones who have lost their lives to addiction,” Bottorff said. “And it’s not just one person, it affects the entire family and the entire friends of the one that loses their life.”
Many people who came out to the event had a connection to the topic, whether they themselves are recovering addicts or if they know someone who has overdosed.
Diana Hafner shared her experience with addiction and overdose.
“Myself, I’m a recovering addict,” Hafner said. “And I just lost a step-grandson due to an overdose on Aug. 12 of this year. And you don’t realize how much it hits home until it actually happens in your family. So, it became even more important to me to be involved with this tonight.”
Deputy Mayor Randy Schultz read a proclamation, declaring Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in St. Joseph.
There was also an open mic at the event that allowed for people to share their stories, as well as give messages of hope.
Mary Hummer thinks that awareness is extremely important in saving lives from drug-related deaths.
“It’s a disease that affects their mind, addiction is,” Hummer said. “And that it’s a mental health issue and that. So we need to get that (awareness) to prevent anyone else from dying if we’re capable of doing that.”
Free Narcan was also handed out at the event so that in the event of an emergency, people can provide assistance to someone overdosing.
After sunset, in honor of those who have died due to overdoses, community members at the event were given purple flashlights to shine and “light the night.”
Individuals who attended were specifically given the color purple, as it is used to support addiction and recovery.
The purpose of International Overdose Awareness Day is to help people better understand overdoses, as well as to break the stigma surrounding drug-related deaths and help reduce the harms correlated with drug usage.
Aug. 31 has been recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day since 2001 and is observed worldwide.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can reach out to the Missouri Addiction Hotline at 866-210-1303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.