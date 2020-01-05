The new year of 2020 is bringing new hope for local residents seeking to cement their purpose of being, both now and well into the future.
To that end, two classes held Sunday afternoon in St. Joseph helped the seekers to either begin or resume a journey that will ultimately lead to peace of mind and a robust health.
A guided meditation course at the Kirkpatrick Building drew a small crowd of interested classmates. Instructor Nicole Radke, a certified hypnotherapist with Natural Pathways, said she was starting a six-week program of meditation. The class last ran two years ago, twice weekly.
“This is a space we create, to find out who you are,” Radke said.
Meditation, she continued, is a great way to communicate and is very much like a language.
“It’s just a good time to have a place where you can come to just be yourself, kind of demystify meditation and just learn to sit with your thoughts,” said Radke. “And how to form your intentions.”
Later in the day, a small group gathered at Rolling Hills Consolidated Library in St. Joseph to study the effectiveness of yoga to achieve personal goals.
Instructor Emily Fite led the students in various techniques.
“Yoga gives us a sense of what’s important,” she said. “I think yoga is becoming more well-known. It brings us into well-being as an individual.
A ripple effect from the practice, Fite added, is creating a better world.
“Practice at the level of your comfort,” she advised the class. “Think of it as wiping the slate clean. Some simple mindful breathing changes everything.”
Some of the yoga movements are aimed at the central nervous system or to relieve neck discomfort.
Call 816-294-4574 for more information about yoga and 816-617-6959 for more on guided meditation.