There are still tree branches, stumps and yard waste in St. Joseph yards from storms that came through the area over the past couple of weeks.
Because of this, the St. Joseph City Council approved an ordinance allowing for this July to be an open burning month. The regular months that open burning typically is allowed are November and April.
Officials with the St. Joseph Fire Department said that some citizens still are adjusting to the oddity of an open burn in July.
“People will call in because they know that there is smoke in the area and they know that this is not the time of the year for open burning,” Steve Henrichson, a fire inspector for the St. Joseph Fire Department, said.
The rules remain the same as the regular burning months, and officials with the fire or health departments still can cancel a day when they deem it necessary.
July is one of the hottest and dry months of the year, so it may seem counterintuitive to allow open burning. But Henrichson said the conditions have been good for it.
“Not a lot of wind and we have had a good amount of rain,” Henrichson said.
He said he could not remember the last time there was an additional month that was allowed for open burning for residents in the city.
“This is the first time that I have seen this since I have been here. This time they decided to let everybody burn” Henrichson said. “Different councils do things in different ways.”
According to Henrichson, about 90% of people the fire department interacts with out on calls are agreeable.