Christmas is here, and for many that means taking a final chance Friday to buy some last-minute gifts.
All the bustle made for a hectic setting at East Hills Shopping Center but area residents Steve, Heather and Naomi Tiller said but that was fine since most of their shopping was done.
Being at the mall also was enjoyable because they could tell the amount of effort put in to embrace the holiday season, Heather said.
"They've done a lot to try to make it nice the last few years, with all the trees and the decorations. Because it was so big when we were kids, you know, all the animatronics, and now they're bringing it back. I like it."
The Tillers' shopping was made easier was made easier by the fact that the only gifts they had to buy were for one another.
