Community COVID-19 testing through the Department of Health and Senior Services took place at the St. Joseph Aquatic Center Saturday.
The event was ran with assistance from the Missouri National Guard. Public Affairs Officer, Cpt. Jeremy Idleman said these events just keep getting busier.
“The last couple weeks we’ve seen a huge increase in [reservation] numbers, especially today,” Idleman said. But, Saturday they had 544 tests reserved. “Usually in the bigger cities it’s anywhere from 250-350. So this is definitely much higher than normal."
544 tests is the maximum number of tests for each event. Idleman said this full attendance could be because of a national and statewide increase in positive cases.
Shirley Stafford who tested for COVID-19 during the event, said people should be getting tested.
“This is my first time being tested but it was not bad at all and I encourage everybody get tested. It’s not bad and it’s worth the little time it takes to do it,” Stafford said.
Idleman said the wait is typically 15-20 minutes. He said they encourage people to continue wearing masks and social distancing.