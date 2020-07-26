Resale stores see a spike in donations

Resale shops are seeing a spike in business this summer.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Brittney West, owner of Upscale Cheapskate. "I think honestly, when we kind of quarantined there for a minute, we saw a lot of people were cleaning out their closets.”
The process for donations has changed some since COVID-19 began and now includes stricter guidelines.
“We are a bit more strict on containers that they are bringing to us,” West said. “We want them to be freshly laundered and folded neatly in a basket or tote.
Upscale Cheapskate is not accepting items in trash bags at this time, but people can still use one for Goodwill drop-offs.
When arriving for curbside drop-off, people have the option to get assistance from an employee or place items directly into appropriate marked containers.
The Spotted Dog consignment store also has seen more people bringing in items.
“The process is the same as prior except for appointments are a little bit more limited,” said Julie Shock, Spotted Dog manager. “We still have some volunteers that are not quite ready to come back yet.”
Staff will review 10 items at an appointment that can be scheduled Tuesday through Saturday.
Appointments for the Spotted Dog can be made online, and walk-in donations can be done at Upscale Cheapskate.
“We are starting to prep for back to school and are really wanting all winter items,” West said. Some needed items are jeans, long-sleeve hoodies and athletic wear.