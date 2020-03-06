Harrison County Sheriff Joshua Eckerson apparently took his own life days after criminal charges were filed against him in Daviess County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle confirmed the preliminary report of a suicide.
The Highway Patrol is handling media inquires about the case.
A Daviess County Court clerk told a News-Press NOW reporter Friday morning that the case against Eckerson had been dismissed and that the court file had been sealed.
Angle said the Bethany Police Department is the lead agency in the case.
