Community members raised money and repelled down the Hilyard building in Downtown St. Joseph for the Child Advocacy Center Saturday.
The fundraiser helps the center keep it's doors open said Melissa Birdsell, Child Advocacy Center director.
"This has been a tough year for a lot of nonprofits because of COVID, and so a lot of events were canceled early in this year," Birdsell said. "Events like this are super important for us to try to make up what we've lost early in the year in order for us to meet our budget."
The first person to repel down the the building was former Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Scroggins, who was cheered on by his friends and former colleagues.
"It's a lot of fun, it's a little bit freaky when you first step out the window and lean back on your equipment," Scroggins said. "I think one of the greatest things that we have going on in this community is our Child Advocacy Center, and anything that we can do, I can do, or anybody else can do to support that, I'm on board with it.