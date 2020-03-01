The St. Joseph City Council has approved an emergency ordinance to repair the Krug Pool bath house, which was damaged by a car crash last year.
In July, two people were injured after crashing into the building during a police chase. It was estimated that repairs wold cost between $100,000 and $250,000.
The council has approved a contract with Lee Grover Construction Co. for just under $39,000 to repair the building back to its former state.
Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities for the city of St. Joseph Jeff Atkins said the ordinance was passed as an emergency item in order to expedite the process and give the contractors a head start on completing the work.
"It will hopefully give them enough time to get up there and get the project completed before this year's pool season," Atkins said. "We have high hopes that we have a good construction year going into spring."
He said much of the work involves mixing mortar, paint or concrete, which is why the work couldn't be done in winter.
The entire north wall and a large section of the east wall of the structure will need to be replaced. The crash also caused severe damage to walls, sinks and other interior parts of the building.
Funding for the project will be split with $25,000 coming from the city's cellphone program fund and about $14,000 coming from the parks maintenance fund.
Atkins said the $25,000 will pay the deductible for insurance, the remaining amount will be reimbursed by the insurance company.
The city hopes to have the bath house opened by the time the pool is opened to the public, around Memorial Day.
Atkins said he hopes the public recognizes that city officials are taking steps to keep the facility in operation, but asked for patience as the work is completed.
"We're being the best stewards we can with their money and their facilities, and when things like this happen it sets us back a little bit, but we try to put our feet in the sand and push back and get things back to the way they were as quickly as we can," Atkins said.