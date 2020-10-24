Along with housing prices, rental prices have risen dramatically in the last decade. According to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average rental price for an apartment is about $1,400 per month in 2020, an increase of 32% in nominal dollars from 2010. Some cities have experienced much larger increases in rent, but income has not kept pace. The current economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult for many people to afford their rent payments each month.

Economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compares the relative change in prices paid by consumers for goods, services and housing, shows that rent and housing prices are increasing at a faster rate than other items. Home sale prices have more than rebounded from the crash in 2008, while rent prices have risen steadily, showing only a slight dip during the last recession. When compared to other goods and services — including food, clothing, and transportation — both rented and owned housing are becoming relatively more expensive.

St. Joseph is no exception. For smaller metros, it ranks 26th in the country when it comes to biggest increases in rental prices.

Community Action Partnership gives support to people who are struggling financially and helps put them on a path to self-sufficiency. But with stagnant wages, rising rent prices and less support to house low-income individuals, they’ve had to explore other avenues to assist people.

“We have some subsidized programs in St. Joe, but there’s fewer and fewer rental properties and landlords that are accepting those subsidies. That’s one of the reasons why we’re working to create tiny house villages to be able to accept those vouchers,” Whitney Lanning, Community Action Partnership executive director, said.

One reason Lanning sees landlords raise rent prices in the area while wages can’t keep up is simple.

“Because they can,” she said. “I think the biggest thing that could really be helpful is if there was an ordinance on rent gouging. I know other communities have done that, where there’s incentives for landlords that charge fair-market pricing.”

If rent prices keep rising and there are less options for lower-income families, Lanning said it’s a pretty bleak picture for them locally.

“The only options you have are move, don’t live here or double up. There’s not a lot of really great options for renters right now,” she said.

While average rent in the U.S. has increased by more than 30% over the last decade, some cities and states have experienced much larger rises. At the regional level, the biggest increase in rental prices occurred in the Pacific Northwest. Washington and Oregon recorded increases of nearly 74% and 67%, respectively. Conversely, rents increased more modestly in many Southern and Northeast states, such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware. Out of all states, Nevada experienced the smallest increase in average rent since 2010, at only 4.5%.

To find the metropolitan areas with the largest increase in rental prices over the past decade, researchers at Self Financial analyzed the latest data from HUD and the Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the average 10-year change in rent across five different rental sizes. Researchers also calculated the 10-year change in household income, the median rent for a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartment and the percentage change in rent for each type.

To improve relevance, only metropolitan areas with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis. Additionally, metro areas were grouped into the following cohorts based on population size:

Small metros: 100,000 to 349,999

Midsize metros: 350,000 to 999,999

Large metros: 1,000,000 or more

Here are the metros with the biggest increase in rental prices in the past decade.

Large metros with the biggest increase in rental prices

15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 36.8%

10-year change in median household income: 28.4%

Median studio rent: $1,045 (+32.3%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,177 (+30.3%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,365 (+34.5%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,734 (+39.8%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,065 (+47.3%)

14. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 37.4%

10-year change in median household income: 30.1%

Median studio rent: $875 (+40.7%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $937 (+31.0%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,073 (+34.6%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,404 (+38.3%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $1,551 (+42.4%)

13. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 39.5%

10-year change in median household income: 39.4%

Median studio rent: $728 (+25.1%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $838 (+34.7%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,022 (+36.4%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,377 (+44.0%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $1,574 (+57.2%)

12. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 40.5%

10-year change in median household income: 35.0%

Median studio rent: $1,030 (+40.1%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,094 (+34.9%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,245 (+38.0%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,587 (+35.6%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,028 (+54.0%)

11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tennessee

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 42.9%

10-year change in median household income: 37.6%

Median studio rent: $967 (+42.0%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,031 (+35.7%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,223 (+39.8%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,598 (+38.4%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $1,961 (+58.5%)

10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 43.0%

10-year change in median household income: 44.0%

Median studio rent: $1,062 (+45.3%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,220 (+46.5%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,458 (+43.4%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,896 (+37.1%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,288 (+43.0%)

9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 43.4%

10-year change in median household income: 32.6%

Median studio rent: $888 (+34.7%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,050 (+36.0%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,314 (+39.9%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,864 (+50.0%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,192 (+56.2%)

8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 47.0%

10-year change in median household income: 39.4%

Median studio rent: $1,490 (+44.4%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,662 (+41.2%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $2,161 (+51.2%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $3,070 (+47.4%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $3,794 (+51.0%)

7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 52.2%

10-year change in median household income: 36.2%

Median studio rent: $1,655 (+46.5%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,833 (+50.4%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $2,252 (+55.8%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $2,811 (+58.6%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $3,073 (+49.4%)

6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 52.5%

10-year change in median household income: 32.5%

Median studio rent: $1,046 (+48.6%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,195 (+52.4%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,436 (+50.8%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $1,887 (+49.4%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,472 (+61.5%)

5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 73.4%

10-year change in median household income: 55.4%

Median studio rent: $1,910 (+72.1%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $2,341 (+74.2%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $2,887 (+76.4%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $3,849 (+72.8%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $4,419 (+71.6%)

4. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 83.5%

10-year change in median household income: 41.3%

Median studio rent: $1,258 (+93.2%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,360 (+79.9%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,577 (+81.9%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $2,275 (+80.4%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,769 (+81.9%)

3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 83.8%

10-year change in median household income: 45.1%

Median studio rent: $1,210 (+89.7%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,367 (+87.8%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $1,700 (+84.6%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $2,348 (+79.5%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $2,701 (+77.2%)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 88.3%

10-year change in median household income: 54.9%

Median studio rent: $2,221 (+90.6%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $2,596 (+89.6%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $3,137 (+94.1%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $4,165 (+79.4%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $4,780 (+87.8%)

1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Average 10-year change in rent (all sizes): 91.8%

10-year change in median household income: 46.9%

Median studio rent: $1,578 (+101.7%)

Median 1-bedroom rent: $1,700 (+89.6%)

Median 2-bedroom rent: $2,078 (+91.0%)

Median 3-bedroom rent: $2,968 (+90.5%)

Median 4-bedroom rent: $3,515 (+86.5%)

Detailed findings and methodology

The West Coast claims one-third of the metros with the biggest rent increases over the past decade. The Seattle metro area had the most significant increase in rent, with average rental prices nearly doubling. Over the same time period, household income increased markedly — by nearly 47% — but not enough to keep pace with the rise in housing costs. This trend also can be seen in the other large metros with sharp rent increases. While the average change in rent was 57% for the top 15 large metros, household income increased by less than 40%.

Rent increases for the small and midsize metros were smaller but still sizable, averaging 51.2% since 2010. Household income for these metros increased by less too, going up by 39.6 percent over the past decade. With sky-high rents in many cities and many Americans without jobs, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many people to afford their rent payments. In response, federal, state and local government programs — such as the CARES Act — have been created to aid renters. Additionally, the CDC issued a temporary eviction moratorium that started in early September to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To find the metropolitan areas with the biggest increase in rental prices in the past decade, researchers at Self Financial analyzed 2010 and 2020 data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2009 and 2019 American Community Survey. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the average change in rent from 2010 to 2020. The change in rent was calculated as the average percent change in rent for a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom apartment. In the event of a tie, the metro with the higher average rent for 2020 was ranked higher. Using ACS data, researchers also calculated the 10-year change in household income.

News-Press NOW’s Andrew Gaug contributed to this story