While the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many businesses and workers, it has led to greater flexibility for workers in some industries. Employees at major tech companies, including Twitter and Google for example, have been granted extended opportunities to work from home, sometimes permanently. These changes have afforded many people the ability to work and live where they want, rather than being bound to large cities where their employers have offices.
This shift is leading many workers toward “Zoom towns” — cities that are booming as remote work becomes more popular. While much of the U.S. is experiencing rising home values during the pandemic as a result of low inventory, areas experiencing the largest booms are these Zoom towns, which are increasingly attracting well-educated laptop workers with lower living costs, access to outdoor recreation and strong (albeit less dense) communities. Unfortunately for many workers, the opportunity for remote work and the ability to relocate to these cities are often only available to workers in tech, financial services, sales and other similar roles that can be performed remotely.
While Olathe, Kansas, is the closest city to St. Joseph in the top 15, officials with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said they are seeing a rise in people looking to move to the area because they can work remotely.
“The pandemic has brought us a lot of bad news. But one good thing that might come from this is more people are learning that they can work remotely. So they can live anywhere and do their jobs,” Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said.
Going into the future, the Chamber of Commerce hopes to capture the attention of remote workers by focusing on the amenities, history and architecture St. Joseph has to offer.
“One of the things that we’re going to look at in the future is ‘How do we attract more people that really want to get out of the crazy city life and move to a place that they can really call their home?’” Bailey said.
To find the best locations to work from home, researchers at RetailMeNot ranked cities and states based on several metrics related to 1) community and safety, 2) housing and living costs and 3) health and weather. In general, the researchers wanted to identify the most affordable locations with low crime rates, good weather for outdoor recreation and well-educated, healthy populations, among other factors. Their researchers sourced data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Centers for Environment Information, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau to create a composite score for each city.
At the state level, Mountain and Midwest states like Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Minnesota offer inviting environments for remote workers, with those states earning some of the highest composite scores for working from home. For example, Wyoming has no income tax, which is appealing for high-income professionals. Idaho, like Utah, offers residents good weather, access to the outdoors, low crime rates and a large proportion of single-family homes. On the other hand, Southern states like Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama provide less appealing settings for at-home work. Despite being affordable, these states tend to have higher poverty and crime rates, more variable weather and less opportunities for physical activity.
In the city-level analysis, only cities with populations above 100,000 were considered. These areas are typically suburbs of major metropolitan areas, offer easier access to big-city amenities and appeal to a wider range of workers. Residents in these locations also theoretically could commute to the urban center as needed in the future.
For people looking for more rural towns with populations below 100,000 residents, RetailMeNot recommends seeking out locations in the best states for remote workers, especially Mountain states like Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Like the best states to work from home, the top cities tend to also have lower tax rates, ideal weather for outdoor recreation, healthy citizens and several other beneficial characteristics for people working from home.
Here are the 15 best cities for remote workers:
15. Sandy Springs, Georgia
Overall work-from-home score: 84.02
Community & safety: 95.61
Housing & living costs: 69.17
Health & weather: 87.29
Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
14. League City, Texas
Overall work-from-home score: 84.97
Community & safety: 93.05
Housing & living costs: 79.81
Health & weather: 82.04
Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
13. Roseville, California
Overall work-from-home score: 84.99
Community & safety: 90.48
Housing & living costs: 72.06
Health & weather: 92.41
Metro area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California
12. Carlsbad, California
Overall work-from-home score: 85.04
Community & safety: 88.52
Housing & living costs: 68.87
Health & weather: 97.73
Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
11. Henderson, Nevada
Overall work-from-home score: 85.11
Community & safety: 84.95
Housing & living costs: 87.49
Health & weather: 82.90
Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
10. Olathe, Kansas
Overall work-from-home score: 85.32
Community & safety: 94.28
Housing & living costs: 79.22
Health & weather: 82.48
Metro area: Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas
9. Torrance, California
Overall work-from-home score: 85.38
Community & safety: 92.23
Housing & living costs: 67.10
Health & weather: 96.80
Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
8. Centennial, Colorado
Overall work-from-home score: 86.21
Community & safety: 90.13
Housing & living costs: 79.52
Health & weather: 88.98
Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
7. Thousand Oaks, California
Overall work-from-home score: 86.71
Community & safety: 95.99
Housing & living costs: 71.80
Health & weather: 92.34
Metro area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California
6. Carmel, Indiana
Overall work-from-home score: 86.86
Community & safety: 94.75
Housing & living costs: 81.00
Health & weather: 84.83
Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
5. Fremont, California
Overall work-from-home score: 86.94
Community & safety: 94.00
Housing & living costs: 68.97
Health & weather: 97.86
Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
4. Bellevue, Washington
Overall work-from-home score: 87.59
Community & safety: 93.23
Housing & living costs: 72.18
Health & weather: 97.35
Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
3. Frisco, Texas
Overall work-from-home score: 87.73
Community & safety: 97.11
Housing & living costs: 76.88
Health & weather: 89.19
Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
2. Cary, North Carolina
Overall work-from-home score: 88.55
Community & safety: 98.23
Housing & living costs: 77.93
Health & weather: 89.49
Metro area: Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina
1. Gilbert, Arizona
Overall work-from-home score: 91.04
Community & safety: 95.24
Housing & living costs: 85.14
Health & weather: 92.74
Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
Methodology and detailed findings
To identify the best cities for remote workers, RetailMeNot created a composite work-from-home score based on the following factors:
Community and safety (1/3)
Educational attainment
Poverty and unemployment rates
Crime rates
Share of workers who work from home
Housing & living costs (1/3)
Median home price
Share of housing units that are single-family homes
State income tax rate
Property tax rate
Cost of goods, services, and rents
Health & weather (1/3)
Share of adults in good physical health
Share of adults in good mental health
Share of adults that are physically active
Weather (mild temperatures and low precipitation)
Only cities with at least 100,000 residents were included in the analysis. Additionally, to improve relevance, only one city per metropolitan area was included in the final list of cities. Data were sourced from the following surveys and reports: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 500 Cities Project; Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Reporting Program; National Centers for Environment Information Climate at a Glance; U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Regional Price Parities; U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey; U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Tax Collections.
News-Press NOW Reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this story.