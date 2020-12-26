Make and Take Crafts at the Remington Nature Center is held the last Saturday of each month.
Ivana Calhoun at the Remington Nature Center came up with the idea for the craft on her own. People were able to pick a charm and create a snow globe. The charm options also included plastic dinosaurs, which was perfect for Noah Knutter who came to work on the craft.
“I like dinosaurs” he said, but he has a favorite of course. "A T-Rex.”
Loretta Davidson said she takes her family to the nature center crafts so they can look around too.
“We like to come down, look through the nature center and do the craft. It gives us something to do on a Saturday afternoon,” Davidson said.
Crafts are available from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Remington Nature Center the last Saturday of every month.