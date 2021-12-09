The holidays often are associated with hope and family, but for decades Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory has used the season as a time to commemorate family members who have died.
The 30th annual Holiday Remembrance Service ceremony returned to in-person services at the funeral home Thursday night after going remote last year.
"This is a real opportunity to, you know, remember and honor and pay respect to those that we've lost," said Todd Meierhoffer, funeral home president. "We do (it) at this time of the year knowing that this can be a difficult time for families. Oftentimes we all think of holidays as spending time with our families, but a lot of families out there are spending holidays minus one."
The event also has a personal significance for Meierhoffer and his family as his father is the one who started the tradition. The ceremony took on a new meaning for them after his grandfather died.
"When my father started this program 30 years ago, he saw the need for families to come together in what can be a very difficult time of year, the holiday season," he said. "What my father wasn't expecting, though, is his dad passed away. So instead of my dad being on the podium side, he was in the audience just as regular folks and members of our community."
The service included a message delivered by celebrant David Mejia, several Christmas carols to set the mood, a candle-lighting and hanging Christmas ornaments on a tree to honor loved ones who've died.
Having those personal mementoes to hang, which often have pictures of loved ones, is one of the most significant parts of the evening, Meierhoffer said.
"Just going through the process of placing the ornament on the tree for their own purpose, it's families being able to show the respect of their lost," he said.
In addition to the online portion, the service also was broadcasted live on the funeral home's Facebook page.
