For those in the St. Joseph community, the name Herzog is associated with charity and success.
Randy Herzog passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23. Randy, along with family members Stanley and Bill, made Herzog Contracting into a national brand.
According to an obituary obtained by News-Press, Randy attended Central High School, and after he would be drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years overseas in Schweinfurt, Germany, as a part of the 3rd Infantry Division. He came back from overseas and helped his father build Herzog Contracting in St. Joseph.
Al Landes joined the company in 1972. He served as the chief operating officer and president at the time he retired. He referred to Randy as his family.
“We called ourselves a band of brothers at that point,” Landes said. “At the end of the day it was a solid team effort, Bill was Stan and Randy’s father. Bill was our professional father.”
Landes and the Herzogs would get food together every Saturday, went duck hunting with each other frequently and watched their own families grow up.
“Very simply, it is hard to lose a brother,” Landes said.
Other than being a powerhouse in the contracting industry, the Herzog family was extremely involved in the St. Joseph community and wanted to help in any way they could. Randy, in particular, was all for anything that would be to benefit of St. Joseph and its citizens.
“Randy was always very positive and interested in the community,” said Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “Times when we might have had to ask for his or Herzog’s assistance, he was always happy to step forward if he felt like it benefited the community.”
Lilly added that Randy, aside from a great business leader, was a great person and will certainly be missed.
Farewell Services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The family will also gather with friends Friday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
