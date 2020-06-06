The RGF Environmental Group Inc. based out of Florida is distributing its REME HALO in-duct air purifier across the country and world to improve indoor air quality.
Mat Charles, vice president of the air products division at RGF, said the system sends out ionized hydro-peroxides into the space where you work and breathe, attacking 99.9% of microbes like bacteria, viruses and mold spores. The system is installed in the air-duct of the air conditioning or HVAC system.
"Usually a lot of companies will use filtration like a HEPA filter or any type of MERV 12 or MERV 13 filter," Charles said. "We're the complete opposite, our unit is installed in the plenum on the supply side and we create hydro-peroxide."
Genesis Health Club in St. Joseph is one business that took advantage of installing the system before reopening. Jesse Medina, club manager, said it was just another step to keep members safe.
"It helps kill all the viruses that are airborne," Medina said. "They were installed weeks before the club reopened as a part of our reopening phase."
Medina said the feedback received from members has been extremely positive since they announced the system was installed.
"It helps ease the mind," Medina said. "Just the procedures that we're following helps people kind of feel a little better about coming into the gym and helping build that immune system."
Charles said one of RGF's biggest customers is China and the company was already doing a lot of work over there, so when COVID-19 hit the U.S. they were ready.
"We're building about 1,600 HALOs per day seven days a week and we're still over 100,000 on back orders right now," Charles said.
Now more than ever Charles said people are realizing the importance of indoor air quality that wasn't something thought of much prior.
"No one really had to worry about air, you breathe it and it's free," Charles said.