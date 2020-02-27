The scene planted itself in Gene Millard’s brain, the sight of his father, a resourceful farmer but helpless against market forces, with head in hands and worried about survival with beef having dropped to 10 cents a pound.
He had been a teenager then, drought times in the 1950s, and he recognized that a livestock operation could bring you low.
Flash forward then to the 1980s, a brutal time in farm country, an age of depressed land prices, smothering credit and merciless foreclosures.
Millard had established himself as a farm broadcaster and fielded a call in the KFEQ newsroom from a gentleman he knew in a casual way. The man was in tears.
“He said, ‘What are we going to do? I can’t even give away my hogs,’” Millard recalled of the conversation. “You had to understand the stress. … I understand the emotion.”
Part of Millard’s success in radio, a career now ending after 55 years, stemmed from this informed view.
The ways of rural life did not have to be learned. The contours of this landscape — fluctuating export environments, rising input costs, the unpredictability of weather — proved second nature to him.
And the man had a knack for communicating to ad buyers in New York City, folks who “had never seen green grass,” the importance of what takes place in feedlots to the broader economy.
Plus, and not minimally important, he liked talking to people, learning of their victories, empathizing with their setbacks, giving them information that might lead to a more positive future.
Radio has always been like that for farmers. Millard recognized early its capabilities in Middle America.
“People are usually listening alone,” he said, describing the scene in tractor cabs or pickup trucks. “You’re not talking to a crowd. You’re talking to people, one on one, like you’re with your next-door neighbor.”
He added, “You have to have a relationship with people if you’re going to be in broadcasting.”
In his home just east of St. Joseph, which he shares with his wife, Sharon, and an Aussiedoodle named Rose, Millard sorts through the memories of a long career and reflects on how it began.
As a high schooler, he made countless trips to the St. Joseph Stockyards. After getting a degree from Colorado State University, he went there again for an audience with Don Spalding, president of the operation.
Spalding did not so much smoke a pipe as continually scrape its insides, Millard remembered, and he proceeded to tell the job applicant that his life would be of little worth without a gift for salesmanship.
Millard did not believe he had this gift, only to discover later that everyone sells a little something in their work. The man would soon be going to the Stockyards daily as a market reporter for KFEQ radio and television.
(He took hundreds, probably thousands of Polaroid photographs of families with their livestock, then lining them on a wall and panning a 16-mm movie camera over them, such was the television technology of the day.)
In the early 1970s, after the radio station split from the TV counterpart, Millard did a farm program at noon followed by a trading post that sandwiched around the closing market report at 1:30.
No call screeners existed for the trading show. Millard sat in front of the microphone and answered the phone live on air. “It became easy to talk to whoever was there,” he said. “It was a training ground.”
He would eventually become part of the station management and would hold leadership positions in the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. In 2010, the NAFB inducted him into its Hall of Fame. Last May, the Kansas City Agricultural Business Council did the same.
Millard had retired from most of his radio jobs when he assumed the microphone of a Saturday morning program called Agri-Shop. It had a reach from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains, from Oklahoma up to Wyoming.
The trading post experience prepared him for the characters that called, some wanting to sell farm equipment or antiques but others wanting just to make some connection in the farm world.
“It’s just part of a big, extended family,” Millard said. “People, they just want to be involved, and it doesn’t matter how far apart they are in geography.”
He signed off for the last time on Saturday.
In his home office hangs a picture of Millard with Ronald Reagan, then in his post-presidency. A curious artifact accompanies the photograph.
At the Las Vegas convention of the National Association of Broadcasters in 1992, where Reagan had been awarded a 30-pound crystal eagle, a protester came on stage and smashed the statue on the floor.
Shards of glass flew everywhere, including one bit of eagle wing that slapped Millard, on the front row, right in the chest. He bent over and put it in his pocket.
In a career based on relationships, he would not likely see such a thing again. But Millard saw plenty in his half-century among farmers and behind a microphone, and he enjoyed the sounds and sights.