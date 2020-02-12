A reimbursement agreement for future sewer construction was denied by the St. Joseph City Council last year, but the issue will be back on the agenda at the end of the month.
In 2010, a $216,300 agreement to partially reimburse a developer for sewer construction in an extension of the Timber Creek subdivision off Ajax Road was authorized by the council. However, that extension was never completed, and Nodaway Valley Bank took over the property.
Last October, the council rescinded the agreement with the original developer and rejected a transfer of that agreement to the bank. Councilmembers showed concern over providing or guaranteeing funds to an entity before a developer had been found to purchase the property.
The council will see the item again at its Feb. 24 meeting, with some slight changes.
"I think with a little more discussion, a little more understanding, there seems to be an appetite for the council to revisit the previous decision," City Manager Bruce Woody said.
He said the agreement never would have directly given money to the bank until the work was completed, and the bank would immediately transfer the reimbursement to whatever developer purchases the site and does the work.
The new ordinance, which saw a first reading earlier this week, clarifies that fact and requires that work be done by Dec. 31 of this year.
Woody said it also gives the council more control over the future development.
"While it sets up an agreement with Nodaway Valley Bank that can be transferred to the new buyer, it still has to come back to the City Council for final approval," Woody said.
The council will decide on the scope of the development and the developer doing the work.
Councilman Russell Moore sponsored the item's reappearance and said he views the reimbursement as an incentive to promote development in the city.
"I believe that we need a little bit more development and I think this is a step forward to that," Moore said.
Mayor Bill McMurray, who serves on the Nodaway Valley Bank Advisory Board, abstained from the vote in October and plans to abstain again. However, he said he feels the same as Moore and agrees that development needs to be encouraged.
"This sort of economical development tool is an excellent tool," McMurray said. "We need to encourage development in St. Joe."
He said only 45 new houses were built in St. Joseph last year and he would like to see that number grow.
The property at Timber Creek is currently listed for sale.