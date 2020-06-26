There is still a chance to enjoy some pool time this summer, despite the pandemic.
Maryville and Savannah in Missouri, and Wathena, Kansas, have opened their pools, but it might look slightly different than previous summers.
The Wathena pool has only opened up to residents in Doniphan County, Kansas, to reduce the number of visitors.
Normally, the Wathena pool would host around a 100 visitors a day, but with the restriction the average so far has been around 40.
Maryville and Wathena shared how they are taking precautions when it comes to everyone’s health.
“We probably have a third of our lounge chairs out that we usually have, our concession stand is prepackaged food only, and then we are not doing season passes this year just in case we have to get shut down again,” Maggie Veer, aquatics manager for Maryville Parks and Recreation, said. “We’re also cleaning all of our hot touch areas, all of our pool ladders, our bathrooms, handrails, anything like that at least once an hour and our front desk area as well.”
When asked how the decision was made to open the pool this year Veer said, “We were definitely unsure if we were going to be able to open , but once restrictions kind of relaxed in Missouri overall, our city kind of modeled after them.”
As for the amount of visitors, Veer said they have been busy almost every day.
“I think people are excited to get out and do something and it’s been really hot too so everyone wants to go to the pool,” Veer said.