Improving local education is important to many St. Joseph residents, and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie Redmond said she believes investing in public schools is a key component to addressing workforce issues.
According to a 2021 community survey through the Chamber and United Way’s Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan, 76% of respondents agreed that improving public education is a major priority. Quality of education in the St. Joseph School District and recruiting the workforce of tomorrow are areas in which Redmond said the Chamber continues to focus on.
“We’re making strides. We definitely have some areas that we’re excited about,” Redmond said. “We’re doing some great things in the area of workforce that I think is exciting for St. Joseph. Luckily, we have a community that is great with partnerships that wants to continue to develop in education.”
Proposed back in November of 2021, Hillyard Technical Center is looking to expand its facilities by 15,000 square feet, a move that would give more workspace for students developing their skills.
Working with higher education partners, the school district, the city and the county, the Chamber is expecting to secure the funding for an expansion of services and a new building.
“That’s an exciting project for us,” Redmond said. “We’re just continuing to have that conversation with industry and education partners now to figure out what those services look like, whether that’s robotics, diesel mechanics, whatever the services might be that the industries need. That helps create our workforce from within.”
Missouri’s unemployment was recorded at 3.3% in December 2021, but still plenty of jobs are available. Missouri’s unemployment as a state recovered well during the pandemic among other U.S. states.
As for St. Joseph, the workforce issues, be it for small businesses or large businesses, was only accelerated in the midst of the pandemic. One of the ways to combat this is accessibility to training and the ability to connect employers to those resources, according to Redmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.