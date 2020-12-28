The Salvation Army of St. Joseph finished its Red Kettle drive a little behind its goal for the year.
The bell ringers brought in more than $110,000 locally, according to Major Ron Key.
“We ended up about $16,000 short of what our goal was,” Key said. “It won’t affect our services to the community, I don’t believe that’s going to happen, or even with our shelter.”
People still can donate to Salvation Army’s mission by sending checks to 602 Messanie St. St. Joseph, MO, 64501 or by going online to centralusa.salvationarmy.org/stjoseph.
Although drive did fall short of its goal, that it close is impressive as there weren’t as many bell ringers out this year. The amount of time was basically cut in half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was probably our biggest challenge this year. Last year, we had over 800 hours of volunteer time, this year we had less than 400 of volunteer time,” Key said.
Bell ringers in cities across the country faced the problem of some businesses being closed, but in St. Joseph Key said every business they asked allowed them to set up a collection kettle.
The Salvation Army in St. Joseph is unique in the fact that it opened a homeless shelter for families a year ago. The Booth Center is located next door to the agency's headquarters.
The average stay for families is about six or seven weeks. The set up of the facility allows families to have their own apartment with separate ventilation, and to date the facility has not had a COVID-19 case.
“We’re hitting about 70% of them that we find housing for them, permanent housing,” Key said. “If they just, you know, take advantage of what we offer them, they usually can become housed.”
The shelter’s funding has not been threatened because the fundraising drive did not hit its mark. However, hygiene products such as soap, diapers, baby wipes and feminine care products are welcome donations for the shelter at any time.
“I would just like to thank those who volunteered and donated at our kettles this year,” Key said. “St. Joe, of course, is generous. I’ve discovered that my two Christmases here.”