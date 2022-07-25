The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to act as virtual disaster duty officers for the state of Missouri.
This position is the first point of contact after the national headquarters receives information that there is a severe fire or other disaster in the area. Volunteers are then responsible for communicating and sending out local on-call emergency teams.
Oscar Peterson, Missouri-Arkansas regional lead for the Duty Officer Program, said the Red Cross relies on everyday individuals to act as virtual dispatchers and emphasizes how volunteering impacts communities.
“Being a duty officer is a very rewarding function. You're the liaison between the fire department, the disaster action team members and the folks that have suffered their loss in the fire,” Peterson said. “You kind of coordinate all of those activities together and make sure that the folks that have been impacted by a fire get the necessary assistance from our disaster action team.”
Volunteers work six-hour shifts after going through training on how to use the dispatch program and are provided a mentor who will offer support and backup during stressful situations.
Any individual who has basic computer skills, communicates effectively and feels comfortable working under pressure can make a difference in the state through this virtual position. But there are also countless other opportunities to work with the Red Cross.
“We are always looking for volunteers to serve across the organization. There are a tremendous number of opportunities available for anyone who wants to volunteer with the Red Cross,” Peterson said.
More information on volunteering can be found at redcross.org under the volunteer tab.
