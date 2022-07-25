American Red Cross location in St. Joseph Missouri

The American Red Cross organization is seeking volunteers as a part of its disaster duty officer program. 

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to act as virtual disaster duty officers for the state of Missouri. 

This position is the first point of contact after the national headquarters receives information that there is a severe fire or other disaster in the area. Volunteers are then responsible for communicating and sending out local on-call emergency teams.  

