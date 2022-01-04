Cold weather safety is a renewed concern as St. Joseph and surrounding areas finally face snow and cold temperatures.
Angie Springs, a spokesperson for the Northwest Missouri chapter of the Red Cross, said that it’s important to take precautions when dealing with colder temperatures. One great way is to have emergency supplies ready to go in your home and car, including nonperishable foods, bottled water, battery-operated flashlights and a radio.
“First thing that we need — and again, we’re in the Midwest, so hopefully everybody has this — would be an ice scraper,” she said. “Make sure that you have (it) in your car, not in your trunk. Make sure it’s in the backseat of your car, so that way it is easily accessible.”
Springs said you should also keep something in you car that could help your car gain traction if it’s stuck, such as sand or cat litter.
Dressing appropriately for the weather is also important. Hats, scarves and gloves should be worn outside. Springs said that keeping an extra change of clothes is a good way to stay dry and warm.
“Another great thing, a great tip, that we would like to recommend is to check on your neighbors,” she said. “Again, I know that we’re still in a pandemic, but it is still very, very vital that we take that opportunity to knock on our neighbors’ doors and make sure that they are okay as well.”
It’s also important to ensure that pets can come inside or have a place out of the elements they can go to.
Springs said the Red Cross encourages people to leave faucets dripping water to help prevent their pipes from freezing. Keeping cabinet drawers under faucets open also helps prevent freezing by keeping warm air by the pipes. If you find yourself with frozen pipes, you should thaw them out slowly by using a hairdryer or heating pad.
“Don’t use anything that is flammable, an open flame, anything like that. Try to do it slowly,” she said. “And in the event that it doesn’t work, then you’ll want to call a professional.”
For more weather safety tips, you can visit redcross.org or download one of its free emergency apps.
