Recycling center to see changes

Changes are coming to St. Joseph’s recycling center.
A few facelift measures are starting to take place as the city’s sewer line maintenance facility is working to relocate from the property, which is located at 3405 S. Belt Highway.
“What is happening is we share the facility with the line maintenance group from the sewer department. They are moving to a new facility back down off Stockyards,” Rod McQuerrey, the superintendent of solid waste and recycling, said. “We are selling the front part of that facility with all the buildings.”
McQuerrey said the recycling center will remain where it is, but things will be rearranged.
“We’re going to build another building on that lot for the office and a shredder,” McQuerrey said.
The biggest change visitors will notice is how to enter and exit the property, which will make the center easily accessible.
“Right now they have to come in and off of the Belt directly, which can be really challenging,” McQuerrey said. “As soon as we’re finished getting easements, we’re going to bring the drive out of the south side of the facility out to the driveway that runs up between us and McDonald’s and Reed Chevrolet back to the old Kmart.”
The construction is currently underway and is expected to be done by early to mid-summer, according to McQuerrey.
There are no changes in what materials are accepted, and hours of operation remain the same, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
