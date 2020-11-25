The St. Joseph Recycling Center has seen a dip in recyclables and revenue this year because of the pandemic and China’s decrease in imports.
Rod McQuerrey, superintendent of solid waste and recycling, said the center has seen a decline in recyclable intake because it had to close in April as a non-essential business during the city’s emergency orders.
Recyclables won’t reach the 1.2 million pounds of intake from 2019, but should finish the year with at least one million pounds, if the current rate of 100,000 recyclables a month continues.
The more pertinent problem, according to McQuerrey, is the decline in revenue.
“The intake of recyclables hasn’t really changed much,” McQuerrey said. “The only significant impact we have seen is with China. Their cutback has affected our revenue from the recyclables.”
China used to be a major importer of U.S. recyclables, but about 16 months ago, the country decided to take in less plastic and other materials, McQuerrey said.
This decision has affected demand in cities across the country, including St. Joseph.
“The recyclables market, in general, is a fairly volatile market — ups and downs,” McQuerrey said. “When China decided to do that, the plastics market, as far as what we receive from the recyclables, really dropped.”
The recycling center collects recyclables and contracts with Birch Recycling, which picks up the material and markets it to an end recycler that actually recycles the material. The recycling center receives a portion of the profit from Birch Recycling.
However, with fewer people taking recyclables, the price has fallen.
The center averages a yearly revenue of about $15,000 off of recyclables. This year, revenue is down at about $13,000.
Like McQuerrey said, the recycling market has its ups and downs. In the late 1990s, the center took in more than 2 million pounds of recyclables and that steadily decreased until 2010.
The market slowly increased since then to 1.2 million pounds in 2019. The pandemic was a blip for 2020, but China’s decision to decrease recyclable imports may have a longer-lasting impact on the recycling industry in St. Joseph.