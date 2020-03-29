It has officially been a year since the start of record flooding that damaged many homes and businesses throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
On March 22, 2019, the Missouri River crested at 32.07 feet, which tied the flood of 1993. Last year, snowmelt forced Gavins Point Dam to increase releases very quickly to combat overflow upstream, and with already saturated soil downstream, there was major flooding.
This past week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the U.S. Spring Outlook Forecast, which predicts widespread flooding this year in 23 states.
“The county has been doing well in regards to flooding,” Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton said. “I’m still checking it every day and keeping an eye on it”
However, forecasters also predict that flooding will not be as severe or as prolonged as in 2019.
“But the levees haven’t been repaired ... so anytime it gets above 22 feet then the water’s going to come in,” Brinton said.
Right now the Missouri River in St. Joseph is under 14 feet, but it is expected to reach a minor flood stage at 17 feet next week.
The greatest chance for major flooding will be possible in the upper to middle Missouri basins from already saturated soils and anticipated spring precipitation.
In 2011, heavy rainfall over a short period of time caused most flooding. That is what this year could be similar to if we see an overactive spring.
“The Western District Barn hasn’t started doing any repairs, but they are about to start working on the roads,” Brinton said.
“FEMA recently checked in, reports are being finalized, and we’re hoping that the levees get fixed soon and people will be safe.”