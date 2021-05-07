The United States recognizes the month of May as Mental Health Awareness month.
Coming off the pandemic, the number of mental health patients is on the rise, and it is important for locals to know what resources are available to them. St. Joseph has multiple walk-in clinics for those who seek help with behavioral health.
One of those facilities is the Family Guidance Center, who provide service calls, home visits and appointments with licensed clinical social care workers. Kristina Hannon, the co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center, says she has seen a sharp increase in those seeking mental health services.
“We are seeing from pre-pandemic years, a 30 percent increase in demand in mental health services of new people coming in saying they need mental health care,” Hannon said. “We know that is not touching everyone who needs help.”
The increase is something Hannon viewed as a light at the end of a tunnel. Yes, the pandemic was financially, socially, and physically difficult for people. But isolation was able to highlight issues people have had that they were not aware of.
“It is not that the pandemic created mental illness that wasn’t there, it is that the pandemic exacerbated issues that people already had and it put additional stress on people,” Hannon said. “We have to realize isolating has a huge impact on people and children especially.”
Mental health issues with children have increased steadily over the years. According to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, there was an increase of just over a one percent in suicide attempts in Buchanan County’s 18 and under age group from 2018 to 2020.
Family Guidance Center has seen an increase in young children seeking help as well. But there is one group in particular Hannon is concerned about: those 60 and over.
“The really concerning thing to me is the group we have seen the least is the elderly. That was true pre-pandemic as well,” Hannon said. “People of that demographic would go see a primary care office and have physical health concerns that overlay those mental health issues.”
Another concern for those seeking mental health service could be cost. The Family Guidance Center never charges for calls or in-home visits. They also have funding available for those who would need to cover prescription costs and other medical needs.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal behavior, call the mental health crisis hotline at 888-279-8188.
