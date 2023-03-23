Rachael Bittiker

Rachael Bittiker, the executive director of the Community Missions Corporation, speaks about the need for increasing awareness of resources.

After the death of a homeless man last weekend, a local organization is highlighting resources and asking residents to help end the stigma.

Community Missions Corporation reports that there are currently 296 homeless people in St. Joseph. In 2022, Community Missions reported that there were 60 people were sent to stable housing after going through the program.

