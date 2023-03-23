After the death of a homeless man last weekend, a local organization is highlighting resources and asking residents to help end the stigma.
Community Missions Corporation reports that there are currently 296 homeless people in St. Joseph. In 2022, Community Missions reported that there were 60 people were sent to stable housing after going through the program.
The organization provides many avenues for homeless individuals, including housing and a cold weather shelter.
There are 34 individuals that reside on the Community Missions campus at all times. In order to qualify, an individual has to be documented homeless for at least one year and must have some sort of disability. From there, the organization provides supportive services to get the individuals back to self-sufficiency.
The cold weather shelter saw an increase in use this year compared to previous years. There were over 160 people that used it this past winter. The cold weather shelter was open seven days a week from November until March 6. The hours ran from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. From then on, the cold weather shelter opens if temperatures hit 20 degrees or below.
Rachael Bittiker, the executive director at Community Missions, said the death of James A. Young, a homeless man in St. Joseph, over the weekend is an example of the difficulty that a homeless person can face each day.
Every person that utilizes the shelter’s resources goes through an intake process so the organization can keep track of the homeless community they serve. According to Bittiker, there was no record that the man ever coming through for help.
“We never want to see anybody that loses life on the street. And it always makes you think as an executive director that works with homeless people ... What could we have done more to prevent this from happening? I know that the cold weather shelter was open that night, which is even more frustrating,” Bittiker said. “But we can’t necessarily make people use resources, either, to come in from the cold.”
Many factors play a role in the increase in the homeless population locally and statewide, including mental health, job loss and the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s no sole cause.
“There are so many arms that go into homelessness, and it’s so many, so many different barriers that bring people to homelessness that it’s hard to say, ‘Oh, yes, this is the exact answer,’” Bittiker said.
Along with local organizations, residents can do their part in helping the homeless community find support. Bittiker said it begins with people removing the stigma around homelessness, and instead of fearing homeless people, treating them like everyone else.
“They’re human beings that have families. They’re no more or less deserving than any other person in our community. That’s what we have to remember,” Bittiker said.
Going forward, Bittiker said the mission is straightforward: helping the homeless community.
“The biggest goal here is to provide a campus to where we can provide resources for individuals to get to self-sufficiency, to have accountability and to be successful in our community,” Bittiker said.
Community Missions accepts donations and volunteers to assist in its mission to help the homeless community. To reach out, call 816-390-8884.
