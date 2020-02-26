Untested sexual assault kits were gathered from St. Joseph and the surrounding areas this week as part of the Attorney General's SAFE Kits initiative.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, there were over 6,800 untested sexual assault kits sitting on a backlog across the state of Missouri.
Paul Gatewood, property and evidence manager with the St. Joseph Police Department, said it's not just statewide, but a nationwide problem.
"That evidence (a rape kit) was controlled by the investigator. If they thought that evidence could help them in the case they would ship it off or have me ship it off, and a lot of cases they didn't need the rape kit that they had other things to adjudicate the case," Gatewood said.
This is the third batch of kits to be tested in the state, following Springfield and Joplin. There were other kits gathered from remote departments like Maryville, Hamilton and Riverside.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 54 kits were sent directly to a private lab from the St. Joseph Police Department. Gatewood said it is the first of three phases for their location.
"I believe St. Joe itself has around 160 untested kits. ... So, next time we'll send somewhere around 50 and the next time somewhere around 50. Other agencies, they did the same way. They basically took like a third of their cases and shipped them off, so it will be at least a three phase thing before we get them all done," Gatewood said.
It is now that there is funding and an initiative, the hope is to quickly help solve future cases and of course solve and bring closure to older cases.
"That's what we're looking for, is to collect data from all these kits and you know, maybe we get lucky and through these kits, we locate another perpetrator, or can give a victim some closure," Gatewood said. "You never know what's going to come out, we just send it off and hope something comes back."