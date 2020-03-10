Finding a job takes effort, confidence and a whole host of other skills that require development.
Shaun Creech has gone through an employment and life skills workshop offered at Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph multiple times. The first time was last year, but he recently went through the program again at the Community Supervision Center.
The CSC is a transitional facility for people who are either on probation or parole.
Creech knows what he’s up against in the job hunt — a criminal history and gaps within employment, but during his reform he’s learned something that he plans to apply to the job hunt.
“We’ll only ever rise to our lowest level of expectation for ourselves,” Creech said. “If I have a higher expectation for myself, then I can have more realistic, healthy expectations for other people.”
The workshop takes place the first Monday and Tuesday of the month and is free to attend. The next workshop will be April 6 and 7, and to speak with employers on the second day, participants must attend both days.
Jennifer Tatro helps during the workshop and follows up with some participants afterward. She’s the workforce specialist at Catholic Charities.
“We have people going through drug court, we have people that are going through substance abuse problems, we have people that are homeless, we have people that have their bachelor’s,” Tatro said.
The difficulty behind finding a job isn’t limited to a bad economy. Life skills such as communication, work ethic and attendance are things employers in St. Joseph have told Catholic Charities they wish their employees possessed.
Jeananne Gross also leads the workshop, and she focuses on helping each individual be more rounded in life.
“I do the first hour of each day, and it’s a series of life skills topics, and topics such as money management, goal setting, self-esteem, time management,” Gross said.
The employment and life skills workshop has been going on since 2015, according to Kathy Ficcadenti, director of employment services at Catholic Charities.
She said she’s seen one individual attend the course for nine months straight. That’s when his diligence finally paid off.
Kevin Linville works at Kelly Services, as a commercial recruiter. He’s one of the employers that the workshop participants meet after they complete day two of the course.
“One of the things that this class does — it really preps people for the workforce,” Linville said.