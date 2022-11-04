Rain and cold weather were no match for St. Joseph residents who were determined to raise money and awareness for those in need at the 12th annual Walk for the Homeless.
Due to unfortunate weather conditions on Friday, the 2022 Walk for the Homeless was moved inside the Northwest Health Services Downtown location, but the event continued with adaptations.
Homeless people had the opportunity to receive a meal, a haircut and warm clothing, such as stocking caps.
Dr. Pam Clary of Missouri Western State University has been part of the event since its inception, when it was just a mini event.
"It started off very small," Clary said. "We probably had maybe 20 people the very first time."
The event has since expanded into the major fundraiser that it is today. One goal of the event is to take the money raised and put it toward improving access to birth certificates and driver's licenses for homeless people so they have an easier time finding a job.
"The purpose has always been to raise awareness for our homeless and get the community aware," Clary said. "There are hard-working people who have not been dealt a good hand, so they just have barriers they have to overcome."
Corey Myers is one of the committee members for the Walk for the Homeless and said that last year's event raised around $10,000. Myers said that there is no set goal in how much money they want to raise, rather there is just the mission that moves them forward.
"We don't ever set a goal ... we just we just try to collect as much funding as we can and make sure that it sustains the whole next year," Myers said. "Our hope in the future is that the more funding we can get, we can provide even more resources and help people do more than what we do now."
The 2021 Walk for the Homeless helped raise money for over 100 homeless people to get copies of their ID cards and birth certificates.
The hope for the St. Joseph community is to be proactive in continuing to help homeless people get back on their feet.
"I would just encourage people not to shrug it off, but maybe just figure out how you can be part of the solution," Myers said.
