The 2022 Walk for the Homeless event on Friday was moved inside due to weather conditions. 

Rain and cold weather were no match for St. Joseph residents who were determined to raise money and awareness for those in need at the 12th annual Walk for the Homeless.

Due to unfortunate weather conditions on Friday, the 2022 Walk for the Homeless was moved inside the Northwest Health Services Downtown location, but the event continued with adaptations.

