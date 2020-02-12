The history of the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad will be featured at the spring meeting of the Pony Express Historical Association Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Patee House Museum.
The public is invited to the 2 p.m. event in the museum's Blue Room, which will feature the program given by Lloyd Evans.
The railroad arrived in St. Joseph in February 1859, making the city the westernmost point for railroads until after the Civil War. The Patee House served as the offices for the railroad, and the last Hannibal-St. Joseph train is on display there.