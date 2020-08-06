Railroad crews plan to close Route U (Alabama Street) at the railroad crossing just west of U.S. Route 59 next week.
The road will close between U.S. Route 59 and Stockyards Expressway at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and should reopen by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Motorists are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions.