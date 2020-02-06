Parents of Carden Park Elementary students were upset Thursday morning to see a racial slur painted outside of the school as they dropped off their children.
"It was extremely disturbing and sad to see such a terrible word spray painted in front of a school that babies attend," said Cheyenne Davis in a Facebook post. "It was there for way too long! I don’t know how people can be so evil, but I refuse to let other people do this and get joy from it. It’s 2020; when will y’all change?"
Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations for the St. Joseph School District, said the graffiti that was marking an area along Duncan Street was quickly reported this Thursday morning by a school secretary.
"We notified Mr. Wachtel, who is our assistant principal," Edgar said. "He notified one of our school resource officers, who then contacted the city as soon as became aware of the situation."
A city crew removed the graffiti on Duncan Street and another marking on 13th Street around 11 a.m.
Edgar said he does not believe the slur was directed toward any student or faculty member at the school, but he wants to ensure everyone arriving at the building feels safe.
"The St. Joe School District works hard every day to make sure all students feel included, and we want everyone to know that we do not condone this type of hate speech."
Edgar said there are surveillance cameras outside of the school, though he is unsure if they will capture where the markings were on the streets. He said the school district would be happy to give police access to the video if they need it.