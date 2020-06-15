A racially charged incident led to the firing of a Dollar General employee in St. Joseph, News-Press NOW has learned. The employee worked at the Dollar General at 1702 Messanie St.
Dollar General confirmed the firing of the employee in a statement on Monday.
"There was an incident last Saturday with a person who worked (at Dollar General) and their boyfriend," Geormeta Rucker, an activist, said. "A 27-year old black lady had driven into a parking spot and he (the boyfriend) wanted the parking space."
"He (the boyfriend) started calling her the N-word," Rucker said.
During the encounter, both the Dollar General employee and another manager at the store supported the man who used the slur, according to Rucker.
"Based upon our review, the events that happened in our store in St. Joseph did not reflect our expectations and corporate values," Dollar General said in a statement. "For this reason, late last week, we decided to sever our employment relationship with the employee involved."
A Dollar General spokesperson declined an interview for this story, but added in the statement that, "we take these matters very seriously."
Rucker said the racial remarks were inappropriate, especially amid tension across the country over the death of George Floyd.
"We want our voices to be heard, enough is enough," she said. "Like Martin Luther King said, someday we have to join together all the way to the mountaintop."
"We have to come together as one mind, and stop this racial crap," Rucker said.