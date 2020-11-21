1.) In an interview Wednesday, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he supported withdrawing 2,500 troops from what country?
A.) North Korea
B.) Iran
C.) Afghanistan
D.) Pakistan
2.) Which of the following was not a recommendation from the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee to help reduce crime?
A.) Body cameras for officers
B.) Opportunities for youth
C.) Increasing the number of officers
D.) More Tasers and pepper spray
3.) Why did a federal judge block the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the woman convicted of killing Bobbi Jo Stinnett in 2004?
A.) Her lawyers tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting her in prison, which delayed filing a clemency plea
B.) Montgomery is being evaluated for mental illness
C.) The prison has not been able to obtain the drugs necessary to perform the execution
D.) New evidence has come to light casting doubt on Montgomery’s guilt
4.) In what Missouri community is North Central Missouri College planning to open a satellite campus?
A.) St. Joseph
B.) Gower
C.) Savannah
D.) Albany
5.) Will Martin made his debut as Missouri Western’s men’s head basketball coach this week. How did the Griffons fare in Martin’s first game?
A.) They lost to Rogers State, 73-72
B.) They defeated Rogers State, 68-55, in overtime
C.) They lost to Washburn University, 65-47
D.) The game was cancelled because of a COVID-19 spike
6.) Earl Hammer, who celebrated his 100th birthday this past week, said what substance has helped him live such a long life?
A.) A beer a day
B.) A glass of wine a week
C.) Eating a vegan diet
D.) Substituting honey for sugar
7.) What did the Chiefs do for head coach Andy Reid this past week?
A) Signed him to a new contract
B) Developed a new sideline mask that doesn’t fog up
C) Renamed the street outside Arrowhead to “Reid Road”
D) Gave him a bigger office and increased the size of his staff
8.) What seat belt enforcement operation did the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct recently to help combat fatal accidents?
A.) Snap It and Trap It
B.) Click It or Ticket
C.) Lock It and Block It
D.) Buckle Up or Knuckle Under
9.) How many seasons has Larry Wilcox served as the head football coach at Benedictine College?
A.) 27 years
B.) 32 years
C.) 37 years
D.) 47 years
10.) What are some Missouri hospitals experiencing a shortage of due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
A.) Caregivers and staff
B.) Personal Protection Equipment
C.) Masks
D.) Ventilators
Answers: 1. C; 2. D; 3. A; 4. C; 5. B; 6. D; 7. A; 8. B; 9. D; 10. A