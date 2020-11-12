Quiz Yourself 11-14-20
1.) The St. Joseph City Council will vote Monday on whether to extend the COVID-19 mask mandate. How long does Mayor Bill McMurray want to extend the mandate?
A.) 30 days
B.) 60 days
C.) 90 days
D.) Six months
2.) What has been laying around St. Joseph, causing a litter problem?
A.) Discarded COVID-19 masks
B.) Shop St. Joseph tickets
C.) Vaping pens
D.) Coronavirus test kits
3.) This past week, Savannah’s school board selected nine members to serve on a special committee to study what issue?
A.) Building a new high school
B.) Changing the school’s mascot from “Savages”
C.) Putting a property tax increase on the next election ballot
D.) Adding eSports to the school’s extra-curricular activities
4.) What was the subject of a recent episode of the podcast “Scene of the Crime”?
A.) The killing of Ken Rex McElroy, Jr.
B.) The axe murders in Vilisca, Iowa
C.) An execution date being scheduled for Lisa Montgomery, who murdered Bobbi Jo Stinnett
D.) A 40-year-old cold case murder in which two people from St. Joseph were killed in a hotel room near Iowa’s Amana Colonies.
5.) What leadership position was Tony Luetkemeyer elected to in the Missouri General Assembly?
A.) House Majority Whip
B.) Senate President Pro Tem
C.) Senate Minority Whip
D.) Senate Majority Whip
6.) What did new City Manager Gary Edwards say he would address early in his tenure leading St. Joseph?
A.) An audit that was conducted in the wake of complaints raised by a whistleblower
B.) Getting the city’s pools renovated and opened by next Memorial Day
C.) Lowering sewer fees for St. Joseph property owners
D.) Completely reorganizing St. Joseph’s city staff
7.) What did police detectives say this past week that scammers are using to steal money from victims?
A.) Credit cards
B.) Greeting cards
C.) Gift cards
D.) Library cards
8.) What did Northwest Missouri State cancel this past week because of too many cases of COVID-19?
A.) All fraternity and sorority activities
B.) The Bearcats’ abbreviated football season
C.) December commencement activities
D.) All in-person classes
9.) In what event did Central High School swimmer Adam Honson break a school record?
A.) 100-meter butterfly
B.) 200-meter freestyle relay
C.) 100-meter dash
D.) 400-meter breaststroke
10.) The city of St. Joseph continues to replace downtown stop signs with what traffic manager?
A.) Roundabouts
B.) Turning lanes
C.) Stop signs
D.) Center curbs
Answers: 1. C, 2. A, 3. B, 4. D, 5. D, 6. A, 7. C, 8. B, 9. A, 10. C