News Quiz for Nov. 7
1.) Why did Missouri Gov. Mike Parson call a second special session of the Legislature?
A.) To celebrate his victory in Tuesday’s general election
B.) To address several issues dealing with law and order
C.) To replenish state funds drained by COVID-19
D.) To swear in new state officeholders who won in Tuesday’s election
2.) What danger did the Missouri State Highway Patrol warn motorists about this week?
A.) Slow-moving farm vehicles working the harvest
B.) Higher than normal frogs and toads on the highways
C.) Thieves who are stealing triangular caution signs from farm vehicles
D.) Expected bad weather in the coming weeks
3.) What did Missouri Western’s football team do to compensate for a lack of coaches in the Griffons’ first game at Central Arkansas?
A.) Simplified its offensive playbook
B.) Received help from other coaches at nearby Arkansas universities
C.) Went for it on fourth down and never punted
D.) Had team captains call plays and defensive formations
4.) What leadership position was Tony Luetkemeyer elected to in the Missouri General Assembly?
A.) House Majority Whip
B.) Senate President Pro Tem
C.) Senate Minority Whip
D.) Senate Majority Whip
5.) What step did the NFL take this week to help prevent COVID-19?
A.) Expanded the teams’ sideline areas to allow for better social distancing
B.) Made wearing a mask mandatory on the sidelines during games
C.) Eliminated huddles
D.) Both A and C
6.) Who was the lone Democrat to win office in Buchanan County in Tuesday’s election?
A.) Western Commissioner Ron Hook, who ran unopposed
B.) Treasurer Dave Gall, who posted a narrow win
C.) Sheriff Bill Puett, who won the seat in the primary
D.) Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, who didn’t raise money or campaign
7.) What dubious COVID-19 milestone did Buchanan County reach this past week?
A.) The number of hospitalizations spiked and topped 100
B.) The number of COVID-19 deaths topped 50
C.) The number of COVID-19 rapid result tests topped 40,000
D.) Mask sales in Buchanan County eclipsed the 500,000 mark
8.) What skills were taught to Gifted and Talented students at Hillyard Technical School this past week?
A.) Cooking
B.) Grammar and writing style
C.) Critical thinking and problem solving
D.) High-end welding
9.) What have local restaurants and grocery stores contributed to the St. Joseph Police Department recently?
A.) Tasty doughnuts
B.) New badges
C.) Free meals
D.) Free “SJPD” masks
10.) According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s unofficial results, what percentage of votes did Republican Sam Graves receive Tuesday when he was reelected to serve his 11th term in the U.S. House?
A.) 67.1%
B.) 50.01%
C.) 73%
D.) 46%
Answers: 1. C, 2. A, 3. B, 4. D, 5. D, 6. A, 7. B, 8. C, 9. C, 10. A