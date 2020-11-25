Quiz Yourself
1.) The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Raiders Sunday night in Las Vegas. What’s the name of the Raiders new stadium?
A.) Bally’s Coliseum
B.) Allegiant Stadium
C.) Caesar’s Coliseum
D.) Tropicana Field
2.) How many years has the city been hanging Christmas lights and displays in Krug Park?
A.) 25 years
B.) 30 years
C.) 40 years
D.) 75 years
3.) How many pounds of pork products did Triumph Foods donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank this week?
A.) 41,500
B.) 50,250
C.) 75,000
D.) 5,000
4.) What points milestone did the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit this week?
A.) 28,000
B.) 29,000
C.) 30,000
D.) 31,000
5.) According to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray’s updated directive, when is only the time you aren’t required to wear a mask in a bar or restaurant?
A.) When waiting for a table
B.) When ordering food
C.) When using the restroom
D.) When eating or drinking
6.) What is one student group at local colleges and universities that COVID-19 has affected?
A.) Fraternities
B.) Overseas students
C.) Faculty Senate
D.) Biology classes
7.) Homeless advocate Tracy Gillespie slept outside on Thanksgiving to encourage people to donate clothing, especially what item?
A.) Socks
B.) Winter coats
C.) Stocking caps
D.) Jeans
8.) According to Charles Christian’s column, what does “Anno Domini” mean?
A.) So let it be written
B.) In the Year of The Lord
C.) The Lord Commands
D.) Thanks for being baptized
9.) Despite poor weather, how many deer were harvested during opening weekend of firearms season in Missouri?
A.) 65,000
B.) 70,000
C.) 75,000
D.) 80,000
10.) According to Terry Jordan’s Turning Back The Pages, this newspaper ran a daily list of St. Joseph Fire Department calls. What was this feature called?
A.) Flashpoint
B.) Where’s the Fire
C.) Where there’s smoke
D.) Follow the Flames
Answers: 1. B, 2. C, 3. A, 4. C, 5. D, 6. B, 7. A, 8. B, 9. D, 10. B