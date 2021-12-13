There is a push to pass a bill in the upcoming state legislation session that would legalize sports gambling in Missouri.
Senate Bill 764 introduced by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, would legalize sports betting and allow bets to be placed online or on a mobile device with geofencing ensuring that the person is in Missouri. The betting will go through one of the 13 licensed casinos.
Luetkemeyer said passing this bill could have close to a $50 million fiscal impact, and he believes that money is leaving the state currently.
“We’re increasingly seeing people in the state of Missouri who are leaving and going to those other states to place sportsbook bets, and that means we’re seeing money and tax revenue leave the state, money that would ordinarily go to schools,” Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer said he believes there is support for the bill, but in the past, there have been hang-ups when the legislature has tried to include the topic of unlicensed lottery machines that tend to exist in truck stops and bars.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby said he has heard that organizations invested in sports gambling are looking to do an initiative petition and have sports gambling voted on by the people in 2022.
“I think we will get hung up again on ancillary issues that go along with wagering, such as video lotteries, and get expanded in gas stations, bars and such like that,” Hegeman said.
This is something that state Rep. J Eggleston said he would like to avoid and have done by the legislative process if possible. He said he would rather the legislative body be able to approve the language of the bill and ensure that the process is done the right way.
“My understanding is it’s actually the sports teams and the leagues such as Major League Baseball and the NFL (that) would like to see sports betting. They think that would increase the interest in their sport, which would increase their revenues, so they’re going to write the language that actually goes into law or maybe even into the Constitution if they make it a constitutional amendment,” Eggleston said. “I would rather see us handle it in the legislature if we can.’
Eggleston said he is okay with legalizing sports betting if it is done in the right way to avoid cheating and corruption, but he is not comfortable putting the unlicensed slot machines in gas stations and having customers and families exposed to something they may not want to be a part of.
Pat Conway, former state representative who serves as a commissioner for the Missouri Gaming Commission, said he thinks there is a high possibility that sports gambling becomes legal.
“I think there’s probably more interest this year than there has been in previous years, I also believe that the people at the table, including the casinos and the communities and other interests, are trying to get together to resolve some of the conflicting issues that have been brought up during the past legislative sessions,” Conway said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.